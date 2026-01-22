Grant (Achilles) is questionable to play Thursday against the Heat.

Sidy Cissoko (illness) is also being listed as questionable for Thursday's game, and if both these guys are out, the Trail Blazers will be very thin at the forward spots. Deni Avdija and Toumani Camara would likely get all the run they could handle and Rayan Rupert could see a sizeable uptick in minutes.