Grant (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.

Grant returned from a two-game absence due to right hamstring soreness Monday, finishing with 14 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 36 minutes. However, the questionable tag suggests that Portland considers him day-to-day. Wednesday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, so a maintenance day could be on the table for one of those.