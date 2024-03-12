Grant (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.
Grant returned from a two-game absence due to right hamstring soreness Monday, finishing with 14 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 36 minutes. However, the questionable tag suggests that Portland considers him day-to-day. Wednesday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, so a maintenance day could be on the table for one of those.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Rusty in return•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Good to go Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Considered questionable for Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Won't play Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Ruled out versus Houston•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Questionable for Friday•