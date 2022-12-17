Grant is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Rockets due to back spasms.
Grant's status will depend on how his back is feeling closer to tip-off. Justise Winslow and Trendon Watford (Achilles) would be candidates for increased minutes should he ultimately have to sit out.
