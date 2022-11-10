Grant (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans.
Grant missed Wednesday's game against Charlotte after he was initially listed as probable, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to take the court for the second half of the back-to-back set. If he's unavailable once again, Justise Winslow (ankle) is a strong candidate to remain in the starting lineup.
