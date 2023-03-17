Grant (quadriceps) is questionable to play Friday against the Celtics, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Grant picked up the injury Sunday against the Pelicans and didn't play Tuesday against the Knicks, so this might end up being a more severe injury than initially expected. Trendon Watford should remain in the starting lineup in Grant's place.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Ruled out against Knicks•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Added to injury report•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Tacks on 24 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Negative impact in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Drops 26 against Pistons•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Season high in assists•