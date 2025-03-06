Grant (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder.
Grant is in jeopardy of missing his fifth consecutive contest due to right knee tendinitis. If the 30-year-old forward joins Deandre Ayton (calf) and Robert Williams (knee) on the shelf, Jabari Walker and Kris Murray are candidates for an uptick in playing time.
