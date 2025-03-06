Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Grant (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder.

Grant is in jeopardy of missing his fifth consecutive contest due to right knee tendinitis. If the 30-year-old forward joins Deandre Ayton (calf) and Robert Williams (knee) on the shelf, Jabari Walker and Kris Murray are candidates for an uptick in playing time.

More News