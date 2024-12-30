Grant is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Philadelphia due to a facial contusion.

Grant played a season-high 42 minutes during the Trail Blazer's 126-122 win over the Mavericks on Saturday. He may have suffered a facial contusion injury in that game, which puts him in jeopardy of missing Monday's contest. Deni Avdija, Kris Murray and Jabari Walker would be in line for more minutes if Grant is unable to play.