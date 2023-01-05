Grant suffered a left quad contusion in the third quarter of Wednesday's matchup with the Timberwolves and is questionable to return.
Grant was off to a blazing start prior to suffering the injury, registering 26 points on 8-of-11 shooting while amassing three steals in 24 minutes. If he is unable to return, Jabari Walker and Shaedon Sharpe would likely see more minutes.
