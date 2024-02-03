Grant (back) is questionable to play versus Denver on Sunday.
Grant was a late scratch against Denver on Friday and has been dealing with back issues for roughly a week. Toumani Camara started in his place Friday and produced 10 points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one block in 24 minutes.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Late scratch Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Balanced production in victory•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Leads team with 27 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Good to go•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Iffy for Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Dealing with back soreness•