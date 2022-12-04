Grant amassed 33 points (10-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 11-14 FT) and five assists in 37 minutes during Saturday's 116-111 victory over the Jazz.

Grant was efficient from the floor and played a huge role in the win, as the forward has been stepping his game up even more with Damian Lillard (calf) sidelined. The former Pistons forward has scored at least 20 points in six games in a row and has cleared the 30-point hurdle three times in that stretch, so his importance as a scoring threat for the Blazers is not under any doubt. If he was a player that needed to be restored in all formats, even with Lillard healthy, this is even more of a reality right now. He's averaging 25.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game across his last 10 outings.