site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: trail-blazers-jerami-grant-remaining-out-against-thunder | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Remaining out against Thunder
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Grant (Achilles) is out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Left Achilles tendonitis is holding out Grant for a seventh consecutive outing. Sidy Cissoko and Caleb Love should soak up extra minutes until Grant is cleared to retake the floor.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories