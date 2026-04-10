Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Remains out for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grant (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Clippers.
Grant will miss a sixth consecutive contest due to a right calf strain and is without a clear timetable for a return to action. The veteran forward's next chance to play will come in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Kings.
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