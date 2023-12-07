Grant (concussion) is out for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Grant is set to miss a second straight game with concussion-related symptoms, and the fact that the Trail Blazers haven't provided a timetable for his return is a bit worrying. Jabari Walker could be in line for an increased role against Dallas, while Grant's next chance to play will come against the Clippers on Monday.