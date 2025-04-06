Grant (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.
Grant will miss a 14th straight game for the Trail Blazers due to a right knee issue. The next opportunity for the veteran big man to get back on the floor for Portland will be Wednesday against the Jazz.
