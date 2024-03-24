Grant (hamstring) is out for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Grant is dealing with a nagging hamstring problem that will sideline him for an eighth straight contest. Toumani Camara will remain in the starting lineup, while Grant's next chance to play, as unlikely as it might be, will come against the Rockets on Monday.
