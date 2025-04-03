Grant (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Grant will miss a 12th straight game Thursday for the Trail Blazers due to a right knee issue. The next opportunity for the veteran to return to the floor for Portland will be Friday against the Bulls.
