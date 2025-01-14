Grant (face) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Nets.
Grant will miss his seventh consecutive contest due to a facial contusion. Kris Murray should continue to see an uptick in playing time with Grant ruled out, especially if Deni Avdija (ankle) is sidelined as well.
