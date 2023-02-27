Grant ended Sunday's 131-114 win over the Rockets with 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes.

Grant missed back-to-back contests heading into the All-Star break with a concussion and was sidelined for the first game back due to rest purposes after the team experience weather-related flight issues. The veteran forward was solid during his return to action, but he did commit four turnovers and wasn't overly aggressive offensively, as Damian Lillard stole the show with a career-high 71 points.