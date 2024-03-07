Grant racked up 20 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 40 minutes during Wednesday's 128-120 loss to the Thunder.

Grant's showed no ill effects from his quad injury, playing 40 minutes in the loss to the Thunder. Grant's return put the Trail Blazers one step closer to a full healthy roster, which has been a rare occurrence this season. There are no back-to-backs in Portland's immediate future, so Grant should be back to his usual starting gig every evening barring a setback.