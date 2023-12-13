Grant (concussion) went through "at least some" of Wednesday's practice, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Grant has missed Portland's last three contests while in concussion protocols. However, his return to practice, even in a limited capacity, is a good sign that he is nearing a return. Grant's next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with Utah.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Won't travel with team•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Remains out Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Placed in concussion protocol•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Sharp regression in OT loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Dominates in narrow win•