Grant supplied 15 points (4-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 129-121 victory over the Wizards.

Grant has been struggling in recent games in the shooting department, and Wednesday's game was just the latest example of that. The veteran forward has failed to surpass the 15-point mark in five of his last six appearances dating back to Feb. 6, and he's shooting a meager 29.9 percent from the floor in that stretch. Grant will remain in a starting role as long as he stays healthy, but it seems his days of being one of the Trail Blazers' go-to options on offense are long gone.