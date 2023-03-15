Grant (quad) has been ruled out against the Knicks on Tuesday, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official sitereports.

Grant suffered the injury on Sunday and exited the game for good after 19 minutes of action. He was carrying a questionable tag prior to this update, so it's safe to assume he's day-to-day. Trendon Watford will start in Grant's spot and is coming off a good showing against the Pelicans on Sunday, scoring 10 points with seven rebounds in 23 minutes.