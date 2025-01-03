Grant (face) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bucks.
Grant will miss his third straight game for the Blazers on Saturday. Deni Avdija will likely shoulder the load in the starting lineup again for Chauncey Billups' squad. He's coming off a double-double in the loss to the Lakers, finishing with 19 points and 10 rebounds against Los Angeles.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Not playing Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Ruled out Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Questionable to play Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Woeful shooting display Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Delivers game-high 32 in loss•