Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Ruled out for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grant (Achilles) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans.
Grant is still dealing with left Achilles tendonitis and will miss his eighth straight game. However, the veteran forward is traveling with the Trail Blazers on their road trip, according to Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland, so there remains a chance he could return for Saturday's game against the Spurs. With Grant sidelined, Kris Murray and Sidy Cissoko will likely continue to see increased minutes.
