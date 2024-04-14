Grant (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Kings.

There's no point on the Blazers risking Grant in a meaningless game, as the team has been out of playoff contention for quite some time, meaning the organization is already focused in preparing the 2024 NBA Draft. Grant was productive when available, but his final appearance came on March 11. In fact, Grant played just seven times since the All-Star break. He ends the campaign with averages of 21.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game across 54 appearances.