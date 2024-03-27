Grant (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Grant hasn't played since March 11, and with Portland sitting on a record of 19-53, we may have already seen the last of him this season. Toumani Camara is expected to get another start Wednesday, so he's worth a look in deep leagues. Through 13 games in March, Camara has posted averages of 8.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 triples, 0.8 steals, 0.6 blocks and 1.1 turnovers per contest on 48.3 percent shooting.