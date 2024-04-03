Grant (hamstring) won't play Wednesday against the Hornets.
Grant hasn't played since March 11, and there's no indication that he's close to making it back to the court. Portland will likely continue to list him as doubtful, but there's a decent chance we won't see him again this season with the Trail Blazers sitting on a record of 19-56. He belongs on the waiver wire in re-draft formats.
