Grant (concussion) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Warriors.

Grant was placed in the concussion protocol Dec. 4, but Portland hasn't provided a timetable just yet. For now, Grant should be considered questionable at best for Friday's game against Dallas. With Grant sidelined and Deandre Ayton (knee) considered doubtful, we're likely to see a lot of Jabari Walker in the short term.

