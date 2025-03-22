Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan PortlandGrant (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Danny Marang reports.

Grant will miss a sixth straight game for the Trail Blazers due to a right knee issue. Portland is dealing with several injuries in the frontcourt and will likely turn to Shaedon Sharpe and Kris Murray to help shoulder the load Friday.

More News