Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan PortlandGrant (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Danny Marang reports.
Grant will miss a sixth straight game for the Trail Blazers due to a right knee issue. Portland is dealing with several injuries in the frontcourt and will likely turn to Shaedon Sharpe and Kris Murray to help shoulder the load Friday.
