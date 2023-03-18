Grant (quadriceps) is out for Friday's game versus the Celtics, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.
Grant will miss his second straight game after being downgraded from questionable to out with a left quadriceps contusion. Trendon Watford started in his place in Portland's previous outing. Grant's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with the Clippers.
