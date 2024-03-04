Grant (quad) will not play Monday versus Minnesota.
Grant will miss his eighth contest through 60 games for Portland this season. Duop Reath, Jabari Walker and Kris Murray could be heavily leaned on for a shorthanded Trail Blazers' frontcourt. Dalano Banton has deep sleeper appeal.
