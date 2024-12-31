Grant (face) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the 76ers, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Grant likely sustained the facial contusion during Saturday's win over Dallas, and his next chance to feature will come Thursday against the Lakers. With the 30-year-old sidelined, Deni Avdija will get the starting nod, and Kris Murray should see a slight bump in playing time off the bench.