Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Ruled out Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grant (Achilles) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pistons, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
Grant will miss the front end of Portland's back-to-back set, marking his second consecutive absence. On a more positive note, interim head coach Tiago Splitter said the Trail Blazers are not currently concerned about the left Achilles soreness and are just being careful with the veteran forward. With Grant sidelined, Kris Murray and Sidy Cissoko are candidates for increased playing time.
