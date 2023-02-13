Grant (concussion) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Lakers.

Grant was questionable ahead of Monday's game due to the league's concussion protocol, and he'll be sidelined for the first time since Dec. 17. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available Tuesday against Washington, but Nassir Little and Jabari Walker should see increased roles against the Lakers, while Kevin Knox will also be available to make his team debut..

