Grant (face) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Heat.

Grant will miss a sixth straight game Saturday as he deals with a face contusion. The veteran big man is having a rough season with the Trail Blazers, averaging 15.0 points per game, the lowest average for the 30-year-old since the 2019-20 campaign (12.0) with the Detroit Pistons.

