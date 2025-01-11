Grant (face) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Heat.
Grant will miss a sixth straight game Saturday as he deals with a face contusion. The veteran big man is having a rough season with the Trail Blazers, averaging 15.0 points per game, the lowest average for the 30-year-old since the 2019-20 campaign (12.0) with the Detroit Pistons.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Another absence coming•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Remains out for Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Won't play Monday against Detroit•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Ruled out against Milwaukee•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Not playing Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Misses practice Wednesday•