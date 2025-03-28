Grant (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Kings.
Grant will miss a ninth straight game for the Trail Blazers while nursing a right knee issue. The next opportunity for the veteran big man to get back on the floor for Portland will be Sunday against the Knicks.
