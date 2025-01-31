Grant (ankle) is out for Thursday's game against the Magic, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Grant started seven games in a row for the Blazers, but he was limited to just 16 minutes in the win over the Bucks on Jan. 28, and he'll sit this one out. His absence means Scoot Henderson will return to the starting lineup, while Grant's next chance to play will come in the rematch against the Magic on Saturday.