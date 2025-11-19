Grant (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Suns.

Grant was a late addition to the injury report with an illness, and it's currently unclear if this will also impact his status for Wednesday's game versus the Bulls. Kris Murray and Rayan Rupert will likely be more involved in the rotation with Grant unavailable. Additionally, Shaedon Sharpe and Deni Avdija are expected to be extremely busy on offense.