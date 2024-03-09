Grant (hamstring) will not play against Houston on Friday, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Friday's game is the first leg of a back-to-back set, and it's possible that Portland is erring on the side of caution for that reason. Jabari Walker (hip) is also out for Friday, so Matisse Thybulle, Kris Murray and Toumani Camara could be asked to play significant roles.