Grant (quad) will not play Wednesday against the Jazz.
Grant will miss his fourth straight game for the Blazers and the franchise may continue to be extra cautious considering where they stand in the Western Conference. Trendon Watford has done an admirable job filling in for Grant and has become a serviceable fantasy player over the past several games for his rebounding, playmaking and ability to rack up steals.
