Grant (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Grant will miss a fifth straight game for the Blazers as he deals with a right knee issue. Shaedon Sharpe and Kris Murray could see more time on the floor Wednesday against Memphis.
