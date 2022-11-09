Grant (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Grant was initially listed as probable for Wednesday's matchup but was downgraded to questionable following the team's shootaround. He'll be unavailable for at least one game, and Justise Winslow will take his place in the starting lineup.
