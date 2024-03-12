Grant (hamstring) registered 14 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Monday's 121-99 loss to the Celtics.

Grant returned from a two-game absence due to right hamstring soreness Monday, and though he took on a healthy minutes load, poor shooting from the field and a lack of peripheral production resulted in a muted fantasy line. A better matchup awaits Wednesday against an Atlanta defense that ranks 29th in the NBA with 121.5 points per game allowed.