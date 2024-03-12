Grant registered 14 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Monday's 121-99 loss to the Celtics.

Grant returned from a two-game absence due to right hamstring soreness Monday, although he had a minimal impact, contributing sparse auxiliary stats alongside inefficient scoring. A better matchup awaits Wednesday against Atlanta.