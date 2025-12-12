Grant racked up 16 points (6-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes during Thursday's 143-120 loss to the Pelicans.

This wasn't the best showing for Grant, but he's been playing at a high level in recent outings. Across his last six games, Grant has produced eighth-round value in nine-category formats with 19.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.7 steals, 1.2 blocks and 2.8 three-pointers.