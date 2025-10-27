Grant closed Sunday's 114-107 loss to the Clippers with 17 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), two rebounds, one block and one steal over 29 minutes.

While Grant has been coming off the bench for Portland this season, he's still earning 28.1 minutes per game, which is plenty of time for him to impact the box score. Through the first three games, he's been a top-60 guy with averages of 22.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 2.7 triples, 0.7 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.3 turnovers per game. However, he's doing this while shooting 58.8 percent from the floor, which is not sustainable, so enjoy the hot streak while it lasts.