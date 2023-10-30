Grant finished Sunday's 126-98 loss to Philadelphia with 17 points (5-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 28 minutes.

Grant has been consistent as a scorer in the early stages of the season, but the efficiency woes are a concern. Through three games, the veteran forward has made just 33.3 percent of his shots and 15.4 percent of his treys. He will remain valuable if he can put the ball in the rim, but he needs to be more accurate because those numbers are an absolute killer in category-based leagues.