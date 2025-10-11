Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Scores 18 points in 18 minutes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grant contributed 18 points (6-13 FG, 6-8 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes off the bench during Friday's preseason win over the Kings.
Grant started in Portland's preseason opener, so it'll be interesting to see if he returns to the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Warriors. Grant offers minimal upside, and if he's not even starting, he won't be worth drafting in standard leagues.
