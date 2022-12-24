Grant ended with 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 120-107 loss to the Nuggets.

Grant failed to record a point in the first quarter before going 5-of-7 from the field for 12 points in the second. He would take just four more shots in the second half, hitting two of them, along with two of three free-throw attempts for another eight points. The Blazers' forward hit the 20-point mark for the fifth time this month while also recording seven rebounds for just the sixth time this season.