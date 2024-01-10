Grant supplied 21 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT) and two rebounds over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 112-84 loss to the Knicks.

Grant reached the 20-point mark for the second time in Portland's last four games, but he was the lone Portland player who delivered a decent stat line in a matchup where the Blazers looked outmatched. He's been consistent in recent weeks, reaching the 20-point mark in five of his last 10 outings and averaging 19.7 points per game in that stretch.